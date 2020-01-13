|
John Howard Duryea
July 19, 1939 - January 12, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
John Howard Duryea, a resident of Pine Bush, formerly of Monsey, NY entered into rest on January 12, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 80.
The son of the late Howard Sherwood Duryea and Irene Eckerson Duryea, he was born on July 19, 1939 in Nyack, NY.
John was an 8th generation grower and the last to run the family farm in Rockland County. He loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and growing his vegetable gardens. With his gentle demeanor and kind smile, he was often called a gentle giant for his tender care of God's creatures. His horse barn was often referred to as " horse heaven."
Survivors include his wife Nancy at home; his daughter, Rebecca Lynn of Pine Bush; sisters, Louise Foley of Chester, NY, Claire Mardula and her husband Stanley of Sun City, AZ; and many nieces and nephews, and their children.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Greaves and Jean Herscap. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd. Pine Bush. Funeral services will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020