John Hustins
June 9, 1936 - April 6. 2020
Westtown, NY
John A. Hustins, 83, passed away at Valley View in Goshen, NY on Monday April 6, 2020. John was born on June 9, 1936 to Dorothy Hustins. He is survived by his wife Jeanne in Westtown, two sons John W. (Sarah Caldwell) and James E., his wife Judy, two granddaughters Olivia and Emily, predeceased by grandson Benjamin, son of John W. and Renee Clark Hustins.
John was an industrial arts and technology teacher at Minisink Valley High School before retiring after 31 years. He was a 52 year member of Rutgers Engine Co. in Johnson, (past chief and past president) and a member of Greenville Leisure senior club. John enjoyed camping, fishing and wood working.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation at the Cedar Hill Cementary.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020