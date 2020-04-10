Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hustins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hustins


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hustins Obituary
John Hustins
June 9, 1936 - April 6. 2020
Westtown, NY
John A. Hustins, 83, passed away at Valley View in Goshen, NY on Monday April 6, 2020. John was born on June 9, 1936 to Dorothy Hustins. He is survived by his wife Jeanne in Westtown, two sons John W. (Sarah Caldwell) and James E., his wife Judy, two granddaughters Olivia and Emily, predeceased by grandson Benjamin, son of John W. and Renee Clark Hustins.
John was an industrial arts and technology teacher at Minisink Valley High School before retiring after 31 years. He was a 52 year member of Rutgers Engine Co. in Johnson, (past chief and past president) and a member of Greenville Leisure senior club. John enjoyed camping, fishing and wood working.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation at the Cedar Hill Cementary.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now