John J. "Johnny Rocket" Antonelli Sr.
July 24, 1949 - June 16, 2020
New Windsor, NY
John J. Antonelli Sr was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Antonio and Lillian (Boland) Antonelli. He recently celebrated his 50th wedding Anniversary to the love of his life Ellen (Hannigan) Antonelli. They were married on May 3, 1970 in Newburgh NY.
John is survived by his loving wife Ellen and their four children,Tracy (Kenute) Manderson, Lillian (Ibrahim) Twal, Thomas (Jamie) Antonelli, and John (Hope) Antonelli Jr; his "PINEAPPLE HEADS" grandchildren: James (Stephanie), Michael Thompson, Anysia, Elizabeth Manderson, Anthony Antonelli, Samuel Twal, Makayla Twal, Thomas JR Antonelli, Jaxen Antonelli, Piper Antonelli, John III Antonelli, Marie Antonelli and Alexander (Lex) Antonelli; two great-grandchildren: Adrianna and Hayden Thompson; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Hannigan and brother-in-law Michael Rutigliano; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Thomas and Dominick; his sister Delores Rutigliano; his in-laws, James and Elizabeth Hannigan and their children, Dennis, Daniel, Michael and James Hannigan; and his beloved great-grandson, James Thompson III.
John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband. He loved hanging out at Rockland Bakery on Broadway with his cousin Anthony and friends Mike and Billy. He also enjoyed hanging out at the Newburgh Social Club for the past 50 years. John enjoyed spending the holidays with his family and friends, and his children plan on continuing his legacy by gathering and celebrating his life and legacy that he created. He served in the Air National Guard from 1969–1975 and was Past President of Newburgh Chapter of Newburgh and Lions Club. He received the Melvin Jones Award. He managed New Windsor Little League teams and was on the board of the directors from 1984-1994.
John will be greatly missed by his family and friends but we know he is peace and is celebrating with his family in heaven and especially with his great-grandson Baby James.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, June 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Attendees are required to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Visitors will be limited as per NYS regulations, so a wait time may be necessary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial following in St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.