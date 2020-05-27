John J. Brozdowski Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Brozdowski, Jr.
August 12, 1923 - May 24, 2020
Middletown, NY - Formerly of Pine Island, NY
John J. Brozdowski Jr. of Middletown, NY, formerly of Pine Island, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in ORMC, Middletown. He was 96.
The son of John J. Brozdowski MD and Celia Rozycki Brozdowski, he was born on August 12, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ.
John was a respected farmer in the Pine Island area. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a 73year member of the Middletown Elks; 50+ year member of the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus; American Horticulture Society Member; American Phytopathological Society; 6year member of the Town of Warwick Planning Board and he served 10 years as a Town of Warwick Councilman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Wood of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Celine Bach and husband, Kevin of South Centerville, NY; son, Andrew Brozdowski and wife, Rose of Pine Island, NY; three grandchildren, Terence Wood, Jessica Bach and Alex Brozdowski; two great grandchildren, Justin and Layla; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Anne Bogdanski Brozdowski; son, John Brozdowski III; daughter, Andrea Gerczak; and sister, Eleanor Lewandowski.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved