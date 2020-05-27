John J. Brozdowski, Jr.
August 12, 1923 - May 24, 2020
Middletown, NY - Formerly of Pine Island, NY
John J. Brozdowski Jr. of Middletown, NY, formerly of Pine Island, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in ORMC, Middletown. He was 96.
The son of John J. Brozdowski MD and Celia Rozycki Brozdowski, he was born on August 12, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ.
John was a respected farmer in the Pine Island area. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a 73year member of the Middletown Elks; 50+ year member of the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus; American Horticulture Society Member; American Phytopathological Society; 6year member of the Town of Warwick Planning Board and he served 10 years as a Town of Warwick Councilman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Wood of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Celine Bach and husband, Kevin of South Centerville, NY; son, Andrew Brozdowski and wife, Rose of Pine Island, NY; three grandchildren, Terence Wood, Jessica Bach and Alex Brozdowski; two great grandchildren, Justin and Layla; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Anne Bogdanski Brozdowski; son, John Brozdowski III; daughter, Andrea Gerczak; and sister, Eleanor Lewandowski.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
