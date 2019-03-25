|
John J. Bruschi
July 30, 1934 - March 22, 2019
New Hampton , NY
John J. Bruschi of New Hampton, NY, a retired pharmacist at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY, passed away on March 22, 2019 at his home. He was 84.
The son of the late Costante and Rose Manfredi Bruschi, he was born on July 30, 1934 in the Bronx, NY.
He was the widower of Antoinette Gagliardi Bruschi.
Survivors include his children: Rosemarie, Jeanette and Christopher; his grandchildren: Danielle, Craig, Brittany, Corey, Robert, Joseph, Victoria and Christopher; his great-grandchildren: Robby, Mason and Julian. He is also survived by his two nephews and his niece.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc., 107 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers, NY.
Arrangements by Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 294-5311 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019