|
|
John "Jack" J. Byrnes, Jr.
May 26, 1960 - December 6, 2019
Montgomery, NY
John "Jack" J. Byrnes Jr. of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He was 59. The son of the late John J Byrnes Sr. and Cynthia Stack Byrnes, he was born May 26, 1960 in New York City.
Jack was a former police officer for the Village of Montgomery. He became a Montgomery police officer in 1983 serving the community he lived in and loved. The last 16 years of his career he served as police chief. He was a Major for the Orange County Sheriff's Department for 8 years. Jack owned his own private security companies for 28 years and after retirement still tried to help and serve the community the best he could. Jack was a loving, caring whole hearted man, with an amazing unforgettable sense of humor. He was a one of a kind,give the shirt off his back type of guy. He loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children and his friends became family.
Survivors include his sisters, Maureen (Rory) and husband, David Holbert, Sr., Carol and husband, Scott Monroe; nieces and nephews:Karen and Mike Ciardullo, Scott Monroe and Stephany Garcia, Sean Monroe and Lara Pruschki, David and Eileen Holbert, Alison and Bryan Cacace,and Thomas Monroe; great nieces and nephews: Jayden Holbert, Jack, Justin and Natalie Ciardullo, Elisa, Alessandra, Gabriella and Savannah Holbert. Dominick and Olivia Cacace; and many extensive close friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Cynthia and John J. Byrnes, Sr.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A funeral service will take place Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019