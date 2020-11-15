John J. Conneally
October 27, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
John J. Conneally, a retired Bus inspector for Queens Transit Bus Company and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 90. The son of the late Thomas Conneally and Margaret Quinn Conneally, he was born at home on October 27, 1930 in Bronx, NY.
A Veteran, John served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954. He married his wife, Pat and they moved to Glendale, NY to raise a family. They retired to Fort Myers, FL and had many wonderful years living in Pine Ridge. Four years ago they became residents of Pine Bush, NY to live closer to family. This year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patricia at home; children: Patricia Stackpole and her husband, Edward of Pine Bush and Catherine Brunetti of Wallkill. John is also survived by his five grandchildren: Melissa Iudici and her husband, Michael, Edward Stackpole and his wife, Hanna, Meghan Cronin and her husband, Justin, Lauren Nemeth and her husband, Stefan and Joseph Brunetti; five great-grandchildren: Michael, Kerianne, Emersyn, Jasper, and Justin; sister: Peggy Newcomen. John is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by his brothers: Thomas, Michael, and Leo Conneally; and his sisters, Lily Laffey and Noreen Gould.
Visitation will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday November 17 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at the Church of the Infant Saviour in Pine Bush with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place with Full Military Honors in New Prospect Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com