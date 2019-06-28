|
John J. Cronin "J.J."
July 21, 1970 - June 25, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
John J. Cronin, "J.J.", both of Brooklyn and Wurtsboro, NY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was 48. The son of the late Geraldine and John Cronin, he was born in Queens, NY on July 21, 1970.
J.J. served in the U.S. Navy, was a graduate with honors from OCCC, and attended Vassar and New Paltz College. He thoroughly enjoyed his work as a stagehand for the Greater NY area and was employed by union local 52 and was a member of union local 311.
He had a big heart with a kind and generous spirit and was a fun and easy friend to many in good times and bad. He had a deep love for family and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews partaking in their hobbies and interests and then sharing his own. Whether it was making art, reading to them from his vast collection of comic books, or introducing them to all that NYC could offer, he was always available. When not with friends and family J.J. was a lifelong avid reader and devoured everything from graphic novels and poetry to history and philosophy.
Survivors include his three brothers: Michael Cronin, Edward Cronin and his wife, Dianne and Oliver Cronin and his wife, Christine, sister, Kathleen Hattenbrun and husband, David; five nephews: Kevin Cronin, Colin Cronin, Brady Cronin, Owen Hattenbrun, and Alastar Hattenbrun; two nieces, Michele Cronin and Riely Cronin.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 1 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd. Funeral services will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh.
In Memory of John J. Cronin please make a donation to: Save The Children 501 Kings Highway East Suit 400 Fairfield CT, 06825.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 28 to June 29, 2019