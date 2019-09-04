|
John J. Driscoll III
April 18, 1957 - September 3, 2019
Kauneonga Lake, NY
John J. Driscoll III, born April 18, 1957, of Kauneonga Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born at Camp Lajeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina to the late John J. Driscoll, Jr. and Nancy Paglino Driscoll.
John was employed as a Corrections Officer in the Woodbourne and Sullivan Correctional Facilities and retired from the Otisville Correctional Facility. During his career in corrections, he provided orientation for new recruits, and served as Fire and Safety Officer and Weapons Training Officer. John was the proud owner of Northfork Lawn and Landscape for twenty-two years, and served his community as an active member of the Kauneonga Lake Fire Department for many years and later as an honorary member. He served as a Town of Bethel Councilman for twelve years. As an avid NASCAR fan, John was involved in stock car racing for many years, and was also a loyal Jets and Mets fan. He loved keeping in shape with biking and walks with Linda. He enjoyed music, especially Elvis.
John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was an incredibly loyal, generous, and caring person. His wife, children, and grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed spending time with them at football games, stock car races, concerts, and sharing time with them in Disney World. He loved having them in his home and showing them where he grew up. He was proud to live on the Driscoll family property and share this legacy with his grandchildren.
John is survived by the love of his life, his wife of eighteen years, Linda Piatt Driscoll; and his mother, Nancy Paglino Driscoll; his three daughters, Courtney Driscoll, Meghan Chrzan, and Devin Seyler and her husband, Nathan; his grandchildren, Reese and Brady Chrzan; their father, Ron Chrzan and Charlie and Finleigh Seyler; his sisters, Deborah Driscoll-Connolly and her husband, John, Christina Benson and her husband, Richard, and Theresa Strack and her husband, Christopher; his nieces and nephews, Spencer Strack, Lindsey Benson, Nicholas Benson and his wife, Kait, and Patrick Connolly and his wife, Jennifer; and many good friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Peter Madori will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church located at 111 Horseshoe Lake Road in Kauneonga Lake, NY. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Bethel, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Miracle Network at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org or Ronald McDonald House at www.rm-hc.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home. For additional information, call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019