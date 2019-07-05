|
John J. Farrenkopf
August 11, 1951 - July 3, 2019
Ellenville, NY Formerly of New Windsor, NY
John J. Farrenkopf of Elleville, NY and formerly of New Windsor NY, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 67. John was born in Newburgh NY to the late Joseph C. Farrenkopf and Norma (Hanna) Farrenkopf on August 11, 1951. John attended Newburgh Free Academy. He retired from local 373 Plumbers and steamfitters.
John was a 50 year life member of New Windsor Fire Department where his passion for fighting fires was matched by his passion for motorcycles. His love for motorcycles was passed down to his children. When his love for riding was forced to stop his next adventure for freedom was brought by his Honda S2000. Above all, he loved nothing more than his family and helping others. His heart was matched by his ability to talk and be the life of the party. If there was anything John could do better than anyone else is be honest and speak his mind. You would never have to guess how he felt about you because you would always know it. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you would know he would give the shirt off his back. His love was unmatched and his stories could bring you to tears with laughter, and his soul will live on with the stories that can be shared for years to come.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph C. Farrenkopf; Uncle William and Aunt Eileen Farrenkopf; grandparents Joseph and Matilda Farrenkopf; and father-in-law, Gordon Ray.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Ray) Farrenkopf, at home; his sons, Joseph Farrenkopf and Justin Farrenkopf (Rachael Guerette); his cousins: Eileen, Vinny, Carmella and Vinny Jr., Yonnone, William Jr. of New Windsor; mother-in-law, Barbara Ray of New Windsor; sister-in-law, Debi Ray of New Windsor.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 7 at Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, 318 N Montgomery St., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday July 8 at St. Joseph's Church, 4 St. Joseph Place, New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019