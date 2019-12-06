|
|
John J. "Jack" Filipowski
January 28, 1927 - December 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
John J. "Jack" Filipowski of Middletown entered into rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 92 years old.
Son of the late Anthony and Josephine Miller Filipowski, he was born on January 28, 1927 in Pine Island, NY. Jack was a Veteran of World War II, having served in the European Theater in the Army Corps of Engineers.
He retired as a Chief Staff Attendant from the New York State Mental Hospital in Middletown, NY. He also was a retired Building Inspector, Code Enforcement Officer, Waste Water and Water Treatment Operator from the Town of Wawayanda. He was a successful contractor who, with his partner in F&W Excavating, built an entire housing development. He was also an auto and heavy machinery mechanic and an accomplished upholster.
Jack always had a love of music and his Polish heritage. He played the trombone as a member of his father's Polish Orchestra and later he became the founder and director of the Bit of Poland Choir. He was a licensed pilot who also enjoyed sailing, camping, traveling and scuba diving.
Jack was a Past Commander of the Polish Legion of American Veterans in Pine Island, NY. He was also a member of the American Legion in Punta Gorda, Florida. He also directed several church choirs.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 71 years, Helen. He is also survived by his son, Leonard Filipowski of Danbury, CT and his daughter, Kathy DeRose of Middletown, NY. He is further survived by his four beloved grandchildren: Kristi (Ryan) O'Sullivan, Liam Filipowski, Joseph "Joe" DeRose and Ashley DeRose. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, Theodore "Ted" Filipowski and one sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Swartz.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9th at St. Stanislaus RC Church in Pine Island. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be sent to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 or to Holy Cross Church, 626 Cty. Rte. 22, Middletown, NY 10940.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019