John J. Gore
May 31, 1931 - June 30, 2019
Monroe, NY
John J. Gore, of Monroe, NY passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was 88 years old. Son of the late Howard and Nora Hanrahan Gore, he was born on May 31, 1931 in Flushing, NY.
John was a telephone technician for Bell Systems in New York, New York, as well as a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District.
John was a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 488 Monroe. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Monroe Council, and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, where he also served as an usher.
Survivors include his son, John G. Gore and his wife, Patricia of Chester, NY; son, Christopher Gore and his wife, Teresa of Blauvelt, NY; and son, Brian Gore, of Chester, NY; daughter, Maureen Brooks and her husband, Tracy of New Hampshire, and daughter, Annemary Camp of Monroe, NY. John is also survived by three grandchildren: John Joseph Gore, Catherine Emma Gore, and Jennifer Mann, as well as one great-grandchild, Nevaeh Gore. He was predeceased by his daughter, Judy Ann Gore.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A prayer service led by the Monroe American Legion, Post 488 will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by burial at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Arc Sullivan-Orange Counties, 162 East Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. www.arcsullivanorange.org
Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950 (845)782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019