John J. Mahusky
October 4, 1927 - May 11, 2020
Marlboro, NY
John J. Mahusky, known by many as "Sport," passed into eternal rest at Wingate at Beacon the afternoon of May 11, 2020 after a battle with Covid19. He was 92. John was born October 4, 1927 in New Windsor, New York, the youngest child of Michael and Sophie Mahusky. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Helen Russio, Frank Mahusky, Anna Siskowski and Stella Heil.
John was a veteran, registering for the draft on his 18th birthday and serving as a corporal in the 70th AAF Base Unit at Kelly Field in Texas where he was a weather observer and qualified marksman. He was honorably discharged when his unit demobilized after World War II.
John married Vincenzia Frances Rizzo at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro in 1955. They settled in Marlboro and raised three children. Fran predeceased him in 2016. He spent most of his working life at Texaco, Inc. in the research lab working on oil product testing and development. Sport was a natural outdoorsman and stayed fit, taking the family on hikes, swimming, teaching archery and playing ball. He took great pride in his gardens and lawn, and dabbled in photography for many years. He took up running in his 50s and ran into his upper 80's! Sport loved the outdoors and was an avid deer, bear and turkey hunter. But he was always happy to simply "take his gun for a walk in the woods!" For many years he served as an official scorer for the New York Big Buck Club. He also spent many hours happily following the many athletic pursuits of his seven grandchildren.
John is survived by his three children and their spouses, Michael Mahusky and his wife Susann of New Bloomfield, PA, Donna Ryan and her husband Jeffrey of Gray, ME, and Thomas Mahusky and his wife, Kimberlee of Marlboro, NY. Sport also leaves seven grandchildren: Jonathan Mahusky and his wife Dana of Marlboro, Daniel Mahusky of Marlboro and Gregory Mahusky of Poughkeepsie, Olivia Loveless and her husband Jeffrey of Leander, TX, Abigail Reynolds and her husband Nathan of Portland, ME and Brendan Mahusky and Matthew Mahusky, both of Marlboro. Sport's first great-grandchild (Cecelia Loveless) was born less than three weeks before his death and another is expected any day.
John's wish was to be cremated and his ashes scattered in a special outdoor place. There will be no services presently, but the family may gather to celebrate his life at a later date. If you would like to honor John, contributions may be made to the Marlboro Free Library (marlborolibrary.org) or the St. Mary's Rectory Food Pantry (PO Box 730, Marlboro, NY 12542).
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.