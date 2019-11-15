Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
John J. McCarthy


1934 - 2019
John J. McCarthy Obituary
John J. McCarthy
October 11, 1934 - November 10, 2019
Sarasota, FL
John J. McCarthy, 85, of Sarasota, passed away Nov. 10, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1934 to John and Florence McCarthy in Union City, NJ. John attended St. Michael's Elementary and Emerson High School and graduated in Jan. 1953.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959; and married Elizabeth P. Pettrow on June 17, 1961. John went on to attended Seton Hall University and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1969. He was elected to a four year term as Tuxedo, NY Town Councilman in 1978-1981, followed by being elected to three two year terms as Tuxedo Town Supervisor 1982-1987. He retired as an Option Trader with Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter in 2000 and moved to Sarasota, FL in 2003. John loved all sports, fishing, photography, mountains, lakes and streams and autumn in the northeast. He is survived by his wife, Betty and daughter, Linda Jean.
Memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, interment will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
