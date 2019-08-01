|
|
John J. Menchini
February 14, 1920 - July 31, 2019
Rock Tavern, NY
John J. Menchini of Rock Tavern, formerly of New City, NY, entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was 99 years old. The son of the late Giovanni Menchini and Elizabeth (Andriozzi) Menchini, he was born on February 14, 1920 in Manhattan, New York.
John was a U.S. Army Artillery Staff Sergeant, serving four years in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war ended, John joined the FDNY in 1947 and served with them for 20 years between Engine 85 & Marine 3. Upon retirement, he entered in private industry as a Fire Prevention Engineer, employed by Schirmer Engineering.
He was especially proud of starting B.S.A. Troop 228 of New City, NY acting as founding Scout Master during their first eight years. His hobbies included hiking and camping, and he was an avid churchgoer. John will be remembered as a humble and dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Menchini and wife, Mary of Campbell Hall and Lawrence Menchini and wife, Anne of Washingtonville; grandchildren: Sarah Antsey and Daniel Menchini, Diana Kohler and Lauren Menchini; great-grandchildren: Daniel Benedict, Shane and Tesla Antsey, Alexander, Austin, and Annabelle Menchini; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters: Sabatino, Diamantina, Louis, and Mary Menchini. John is now reunited with the love of his life, the late Maria A. "Mia" Menchini, to continue their 73 years of marriage.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at St. Mary's Church also in Washingtonville. Burial will take place on Monday, August 5th at 12 noon at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home. 845-496-9106.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019