John J. Milne, Sr.
July 3, 1928 - May 20, 2020
Milford, PA
John J. Milne, Sr. age 91, of Milford, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was born on July 3, 1928 in Dublin, Ireland, the son of Alexander and Anna Dunne Milne.
John retired as a building manager for the Riverhouse Realty Corp., Inc., in New York City, NY.
He was married to Mary T. Curnyn Milne, who pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his two sons, John J. Milne, Jr. of Milford and his wife, Debra, and Kevin Milne of San Francisco, California; his daughter, Susan Milne of Dublin, California; his three sisters, Bernie Keogh and Teresa Milne of Killaloe, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, and Patricia Cramp and her husband, Richard of Dublin, Ireland; his beloved grandchildren, John C. Milne and Alexandra Milne; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, with love and concern for John's family and friends, services will be private at this time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, Lords Valley, Pennsylvania and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
July 3, 1928 - May 20, 2020
Milford, PA
John J. Milne, Sr. age 91, of Milford, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was born on July 3, 1928 in Dublin, Ireland, the son of Alexander and Anna Dunne Milne.
John retired as a building manager for the Riverhouse Realty Corp., Inc., in New York City, NY.
He was married to Mary T. Curnyn Milne, who pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his two sons, John J. Milne, Jr. of Milford and his wife, Debra, and Kevin Milne of San Francisco, California; his daughter, Susan Milne of Dublin, California; his three sisters, Bernie Keogh and Teresa Milne of Killaloe, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, and Patricia Cramp and her husband, Richard of Dublin, Ireland; his beloved grandchildren, John C. Milne and Alexandra Milne; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, with love and concern for John's family and friends, services will be private at this time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, Lords Valley, Pennsylvania and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 27 to May 29, 2020.