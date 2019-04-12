|
|
John J. Sappah
November 23, 1948 - April 10, 2019
Goshen, NY
John J. Sappah, 70, of Goshen, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home in Goshen.
John was born November 23, 1948 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Joseph John and the late Emma (Swanson) Sappah. He married Joann Lagrotteria.
He was employed by Yellow Freight, Maybrook, NY as a Truck Driver. He was also a honorary member of the Dikeman Fire and Hose Company in Goshen, NY.
"Dad loved to laugh and make people laugh and was a very caring and kindhearted man. He loved to fish, hunt, target shoot, build model airplanes and had a love for music as well. He was a skilled artist and drew amazing pictures of mom when they were younger. He also loved to take his grandchildren for walks in the woods."
He is survived by his wife: Joann (Lagrotteria) Sappah; son, Joseph John Sappah; daughter, Tina Marie Sappah; sister, Regina Sappah O'keeffe and husband Joe; grandchildren, Anthony VanDunk, Nicholas VanDunk, Jacob Brown, and Emmalena Lucile Sappah.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. Burial of Cremains and a Military Honor Detail will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial donations can be sent to Saint John's AUMP, 217 W Main St., Goshen, NY 10924 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019