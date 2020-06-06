John J. Schulze, Jr. "Jack"
November 20, 1932 - June 4, 2020
Monroe, NY
John "Jack" J. Schulze, Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Monroe, NY surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. Son of the late John J. and Julia Agnes Hoynes Schulze, he was born on November 20, 1932 in Bronx, NY.
Jack was an operations manager for Morgan Stanley in New York, NY. After his retirement, Jack became part of the Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes family. He greeted each person at the door with a warm and comforting smile. Jack was kind and compassionate, and many people still ask "How is the old guy who is always smiling?". He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brentwood, NY, and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, and he served until 1955. While enlisted, he enjoyed playing on the baseball team, specifically the position of third base.
Survivors include his loving wife Edna, at home; his daughter, Winnie Schulze Tropiano of Centerport, NY, his son, John J. Schulze and his wife, Joan of Pacifica, CA, and his daughter, Annmarie Entner and her husband, Richard of Hawley, PA. Jack is also survived by his brother, Robert Schulze and his wife, Eleanor of Pacifica, CA; his three grandchildren: Jennifer Schulze, Eileen Steffen and her husband, Ray, and Kelly Schulze; as well as two great-grandchildren: Jacklyn and Riley Steffen. He was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur Schulze, and Francis Schulze; his sister, Ann Schulze, and his son-in-law, Vincent Tropiano.
Visitation will be private. Interment will take place in Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial donations in Jack's name may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.