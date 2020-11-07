John J. Tucci Jr.
June 5, 1944 - November 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
John J. Tucci Jr., age 76, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is the son of the late John and Grace Tucci, born June 5, 1944 in the Bronx, NY. John is survived by his three beautiful sisters: Joan Silva of Arizona, Maria Parkison of Oregon, and Janet Siegel of Spring Valley.
John raised his family in Cornwall-on-Hudson NY for 47 years while running a business on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was extremely active in his children's lives. He was a member of the Cornwall Booster Club, Cornwall Youth Football Assoc., and Storm King Golf Club where he made many lifetime friends and memories.
John was deeply rooted in his Catholic faith. He was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
John spent the best years of his life doing all the things he loved. Spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, trips to Puerto Rico and the casino with his beautiful wife is what brought him the most joy. His warm heart and selfless spirit made all who knew him feel special in his presence.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Tucci; his three children: Anthony Tucci and his wife, Valerie, Kristina Tucci Odell and her wife, Teresa Cadden, and Danielle Drozd and her husband, Randy. His pride and joy were his five beautiful grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha, Anthony Jr., Khloe, and Niko.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.