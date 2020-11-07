1/1
John J. Tucci Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Tucci Jr.
June 5, 1944 - November 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
John J. Tucci Jr., age 76, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is the son of the late John and Grace Tucci, born June 5, 1944 in the Bronx, NY. John is survived by his three beautiful sisters: Joan Silva of Arizona, Maria Parkison of Oregon, and Janet Siegel of Spring Valley.
John raised his family in Cornwall-on-Hudson NY for 47 years while running a business on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was extremely active in his children's lives. He was a member of the Cornwall Booster Club, Cornwall Youth Football Assoc., and Storm King Golf Club where he made many lifetime friends and memories.
John was deeply rooted in his Catholic faith. He was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
John spent the best years of his life doing all the things he loved. Spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, trips to Puerto Rico and the casino with his beautiful wife is what brought him the most joy. His warm heart and selfless spirit made all who knew him feel special in his presence.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Tucci; his three children: Anthony Tucci and his wife, Valerie, Kristina Tucci Odell and her wife, Teresa Cadden, and Danielle Drozd and her husband, Randy. His pride and joy were his five beautiful grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha, Anthony Jr., Khloe, and Niko.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved