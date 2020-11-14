1/1
John James Arculeo
1923 - 2020
November 24, 1923 - November 13, 2020
Milford, PA
John James Arculeo, 96 of Milford, PA, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. John was a retired Health Inspector for the Department of Health, New York City, NY, and a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II and Korean War, retiring in 1961 after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department, Dingman Township, PA.
The son of the late Dominick and Anna (Zimmerman) Arculeo he was born November 24, 1923 in Queens, NY. He was married to Olive Elizabeth (Hughes) Arculeo for 72 years.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Betty (Hughes) Arculeo; John and Kathy Arculeo of Ronkonkoma, NY, William and Terrie Arculeo of Milford, PA, Carol Ann Insardi of East Meadow NY; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on November 16 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on November 17 with Rev. John B. Boyle officiating at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 101 St Vincent Dr., Milford, PA. Burial will follow Mass at the Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department, 680 Log Tavern Rd., Milford, PA 1833 or Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
NOV
16
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
