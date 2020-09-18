John James Desmond
January 31, 1942 - September 6, 2020
Lexington, SC - Formerly of Middletown, NY
John "Jack" James Desmond, born January 31, 1942, age 78, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. A longtime resident of Lexington, South Carolina, he was the son of Margaret Mary Collins and John James Desmond, who preceded him in death, as did his devoted wife of 53 years, Linda Sue Desmond (nee Erickson) and his sister, Barbara Desmond.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jack reveled in his Irish heritage and the Brooklyn Dodgers. As a young boy, Jack's family relocated to Orange County, New York, where he attended Middletown High School and was a member of the baseball and track teams. Following graduation, Jack joined the United States Army where he honorably served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division for four years. After returning home from the service, Jack began a career in the poultry processing industry that spanned several decades and included time at Perdue, Tyson Foods and Cargill in Arkansas and Delaware.
Jack had a fierce love of the water. His most cherished moments apart from the golf course included spending time at the ocean and bay in Delaware with family and friends. After relocating to Lexington, Jack enjoyed boating the calm waters of Lake Murray.
Jack adored the family dogs and loved a good time. He will be remembered as spirited, fearless, straightforward, hardworking, bold and immensely funny.
Jack is survived by his son, John Desmond (Kathy) of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughters, Kathleen Desmond and Kristine Desmond Schiavarelli; grandchildren, Annabella and Rafferty Desmond, and Jack Schiavarelli. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Desmond of Connecticut, as well as nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Internment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware State Golf Association (DSGA) https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/t6veCrkqLRCAPJAn0c7fk4Y?domain=delaware-state-golf-association.square.site (DSGA Scholarship Fund, 20 West Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971) or the Gary Sinise Foundation https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/WZSiCv2xPoUWpVWLjhXMSaF?domain=garysinisefoundation.org/
.
The DSGA supports the development of young players and provides assistance to those players interested in pursuing higher education. The Gary Sinise Foundation is a veteran's service organization.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.