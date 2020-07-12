1/1
John James McCombs
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
John James McCombs
6/12/1951 - 07/11/2020
Bullville, NY
John James McCombs of Bullville, NY passed away on July 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was 69 years old.
Born in Goshen, NY on June 12, 1951, he was the son of Alberta (Groom) and Charles McCombs.
John worked for Amscan in Chester, NY as a machine operator.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cindy Lou; son, John and his wife Tammy of Wallkill, NY; and granddaughter, Kaileigh; brother, Charles McCombs of Woodridge, NY; sister, Frances Osburn of New Hampton, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Warren McCombs.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on July 15 at Warwick Cemetery, with Rev. Stan Seagren presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Warwick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
