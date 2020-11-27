John Joseph Bucala
1948 - 2020
Maybrook, NY
John Joseph Bucala, 72, of Maybrook, NY passed away on Wednesday, November 25. Born in 1948 in Bronx, NY to the late John and Alice Bucala, John has been a resident of Maybrook since November 1985.
John retired from Con Edison after working there for 36 years. He loved listening to Oldies music, watching TVG, washing and waxing his car, eating his wife's delicious cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Noreen; his son, James and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Christina and husband, R. Andy Morgan; granddaughter, Allana; brother, James C. and wife, Doreen; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Collins, Christine and husband, Sal Ficarrotta; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
We are heartbroken, and he will be dearly missed by all of us.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to limited occupancy restrictions due to COVID, a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Holy Name of Mary Assumption Parish, Maybrook, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery.
