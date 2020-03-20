|
|
John Joseph "Papa John" Kaiser
July 19, 1937 - March 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John passed on March 18, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. He was 82. The son of the late Joseph & Marion Haring-Kaiser and brother of George, he was born July 19, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY.
John was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh and was an Airman First Class Veteran. He worked with the family business, Kaiser Binding, for many years. John also was a man of many trades, including building his underground dream house "The Bomb Shelter".
Survivors include his wife, Athanasia "Sia"; daughters: Alexa, Shannon, AnnMarie, Effie and Vaso; sons: James, Steve, Ivan and Thanasi; 9 grandchildren; and sisters Joan & Judy Kaiser.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current quarantine measures.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. For updates on services, directions or condolences, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020