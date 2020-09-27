John Joseph Skiff, Sr.
January 22, 1981 - September 26, 2020
Ellenville, NY
On the morning of Saturday, September 26th, 2020, John Skiff, loving father and all-around family man, passed away at the age of 39.
He was born January 22, 1981 to Michael Skiff Sr. and Vanessa Ducker in Harris, NY. In 2001, he and his high school sweetheart, Alicia Bonelli, welcomed a son, John Jr.
He loved sports, both watching and playing them. He went on to become skilled in roofing, carpentry, and mechanics. He was the type of man you could always depend on to lend a helping hand. He was someone who always worked hard for the things he wanted, which included his family. His family was his whole world, and he enjoyed nothing more than being in their company. Whether it be a cookout, birthday, or something as simple as lunch together, as long as he was with his family, he was happy. He's someone you can't quite describe in so few words, since he was so many things for so many people.
John is survived by his father: Michael Skiff Sr.; his son: John Jr.; his sister: Venitia; aunts, uncles, his nieces: Myia and Aaliyah; his nephews: Brent, Jayden, and Michael, and many cousins, loved ones, and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Vanessa and brother, Michael.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 29 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-647-8444 or visit their website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com