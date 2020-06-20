John Jurik
October 15, 1948 - June 16, 2020
New Port Richey, FL — Formerly of Monroe, NY
John Jurik, a longtime resident of Monroe, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home in New Port Richey, FL. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Stephan and Emilia Jurik, he was born October 15, 1948 in New York, NY. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, earning his combat infantry badge during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970. After his Honorable Discharge, he became an Elevator Technician and was part of IBEW Local 3. He later went on to work as an Electrician for Pfizer in Pearl River, NY where he retired. John was past scout leader of the Boy Scouts of America and a volunteer EMT for the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
John was a loving father, devoted grandpa and loyal brother. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, his three children and his sisters. He took pride in watching his grandchildren grow and enjoyed just being around them. John enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time on the beach. He took meticulous care of his flowers. He loved his daily walks and on any given day could be found kayaking out to his favorite fishing spot. John was full of life. He loved to party and could liven up any dance floor. One of his favorite things to do was celebrate heartfelt times with his family. He will be dearly missed by each and every one of them.
Survivors include his sons: Adam Jurik and his wife, Christina of Goshen, NY, Neil Jurik and his fiancé, Nicole of Monticello, NY, his daughter, Jennifer King and her husband, Tyler of Forestburgh, NY; his four grandchildren: Brielle, Bailey, Gia and Ashley; his sisters: Stephanie Washburn, Theresa Friedman, Lillian Minutolo and Ellen Mandel, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother in law, Arnold Friedman.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at St. Anastasia Church, Route 17M in Harriman, NY. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America-vva.org.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.