John Kenneth Homan
July 11, 1930 - October 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John Kenneth Homan, of Newburgh, entered into rest on October, 18, 2020. He was 90. Son of the late Charles and Annabelle (McDonald) Homan, John was born in Newburgh on July, 11, 1930.
John attended Newburgh schools; he entered the United States Marine Corp, August 1949 and after a six month Mediterranean cruise he was sent to Kobe, Japan. He made the Inchon Landing, served nine months in Korea, survivor of the Chosin War. He was discharged from the Marine Corp November 1952. He received the following awards, The Bronze Star W/V, Navy Occupation Service Medal, W/clasp (Europe), Presidential Unit Citation w/1 star, Korean Service medal w/4 stars, U.N. Metal, National Defense, Korea Service Medal P.N.C. and others. He was an active member of the Moulton Memorial Baptist Church in Newburgh where he served as deacon and sang in the choir. Played in Goodfellowship Dartball League and served as a captain of team. Member of the "Chosin Few", Korea, Belonging to two chapters; Northeast Chapter in Albany and New England Chapter Marine Corp League, Temple Hill DET., former member of American Legion Post #1420, former member of Kiwanis Club of Newburgh and in Florida, a former member of the Optimist Club, Newburgh. John worked 27 years with the Ford Motor Co. in Mahwah, NJ and 5 years as security guard at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.
John is survived by his son, John R. Homan and his wife, Sandra of Sussex, New Jersey; two daughters: Diane V. Pena of Minnesota and Pamela J. Vandermark and husband, Walter of Newburgh; six grandchildren: Rebecca V. Cripe of and her husband, Cory, Ryan V. Pena and his wife, Aleshia, Kristen Cannizzaro and Joseph Montelone, Nikki and Alexa Homan; six great grandchildren; brother, Charles H, Homan and wife, Jean of Huston, Texas; two sisters: Madaline Homan Decker of Newburgh and Betty Homan Davis and husband, Clifford of New Windsor; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his first wife, Margaret (Marnette) Sholes; and his second wife, Dora R. Brown; and a son-in-law, Dr. Oscar V. Pena.
He always closed his letters with his favorite Bible verse Philippians 4:13, " I can do all things through Christ which Strengthens Me"
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
Visitation for friends and family will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.
A Graveside Service will commence 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to the Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, 54 Old Little Britain Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, at toysfortots.org
.
