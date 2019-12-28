Home

Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
John Kevin Space Jr.


1986 - 2019
John Kevin Space Jr. Obituary
John Kevin Space, Jr.
May 12, 1986 - December 13, 2019
Jacksonville, FL - Formerly of Greenwood Lake, NY
John Kevin Space Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL on December 13, 2019. He was 33.
He was born on May 12, 1986 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.
Survivors include his father, John Space and his stepmother, Louise McDermott; his mother, Sharon Youssef; his sister, Amy Space and his brother, Taylor Space; his niece, Arrianna Garcia; his aunt, Alice and uncle, Joe Meyers; uncle, Tim Rhiensmith; aunt, Donna and uncle, Michael Sammarco; aunt, Lorraine Haussmann and his cousin, Stacey Lauterborn.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
