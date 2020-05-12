John "Big John" Kikatos
July 19, 1933 - May 10, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John Kikatos, 86, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The son of the late Telemachos "Mike" and Helen (Matina) Kikatos, he was born in Toledo, OH.
John was a 1951 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. He proudly served our country in the US Army from 1953-55, and retired from IBM where he worked as an analyst. John was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newburgh. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved baseball and football. A diehard Giants fan, he could tell you about scores of games on any given Sunday. He was also a big Mets fan, although we know he secretly rooted for the Yankees too. In his younger days he enjoyed his weekly bowling league, but his true love was playing golf. His weekly golf games continued for as long as he was able to play. A movie buff at heart, he could often be found watching a John Wayne movie and preferred the "old time" movies as he called them.
John is survived by his children: Helene Van Wormer of Thousand Oaks, CA, Stephanie Smallman of Pine Bush, Zoe Wheeler of Walden, and Michael James Kikatos of Pine Bush; grandchildren: Evan Smallman of Circleville, Brooke Wheeler of Walden, Alexandra Smallman of Circleville; and great-granddaughter Olivia Einbinder of Circleville. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara and Olga Kikatos.
Due to the COVID occurrence, services will be private, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.