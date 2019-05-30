|
|
Dr. John L. Fiore
April 23, 1952 - May 30, 2019
Warwick, NY
Dr. John L. Fiore of Warwick, NY passed away on May 30, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was 67 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on April 23, 1952, he was one of ten children of the late Vincent and Mary (Hagarty) Fiore.
He was a graduate of St. Francis University, Loretto, PA and received his medical degree from the University of Maryland Medical School, Baltimore, MD. He completed his internship at Westchester Medical Center and his residency at Hackensack Medical Center. He was a Certified Medical Director with certifications in Internal Medicine, Geriatrics and Hospice/Palliative Care.
Dr. Fiore dedicated 38 years of medical care to the Warwick community and was recently made an honorary member of the medical staff at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He came to Warwick under the United States Public Health Service Corps in 1981 and continued in private practice until 2008, when he became the Medical Director of Schervier Pavilion and Mt. Alverno Center. He was also the Medical Director of Middletown Park Manor and Montgomery Nursing Home. He was beloved by his residents and staff and was lovingly referred to as the "Silver Fox".
John was a devoted family man, and he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends, especially in Bethany Beach, DE. He was a long time parishioner of St. Stephen RC Church and coached basketball at St. Stephen's School for many years. He also enjoyed his green 1970 E type Jaguar and homemade cherry pies, and he was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara (Maloney); their five children and eight grandchildren: Lisa Fiore and her children Ian and Chloe and their father, Amaury Dosogne of Warwick; John Fiore and husband, Matthew Anderson and their daughter Nora of Cambridge, MA; Thomas Fiore and wife, Kali and their children Jack and Mason of Pine Island, NY; Deborah Bryant and husband, William and their children Caroline, Sara and Eleanor of Wilmington, DE; and Peter Fiore and wife, Rachel of Circleville, NY; and eight siblings: Margaret Dudik, Patrick Fiore, Kathleen Adcock, Theresa Fiore, Michael Fiore, Vincent Fiore, Francis Fiore, and Joseph Fiore. He was predeceased by his sister, Maureen Brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network at bcan.org/donate or 4915 St. Elmo Ave., Ste 202, Bethesda, MD 20814, or to Schervier Pavilion and Mt. Alverno Center, 22 Van Duzer Place, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019