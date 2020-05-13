John L. Hill
May 16, 1948 - May 9, 2020
Monticello, NY
John Lee Hill of Monticello, a retired cook from the Concord Resort Hotel, and driver for the Center for Discovery, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx. He was 71.
The son of the late Perry Hill Sr. and Eula Burton Hill, he was born May 16, 1948 in Eutaw, Alabama.
John was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Family Church in Middletown, NY for the past 10 years. He faithfully served at the Information Desk with a friendly smile for several years until his health declined.
John was preceded in death by his father, Perry Hill, Sr.; his mother, Eula Burton Hill; a brother, Thomas Hill.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Dorothy Hill; sisters: Marjetta Robinson, Ola Long-Lewis, both of Eutaw, AL; four brothers: Perry Hill Jr. (Bobby) of Monticello, John Powell of Northport, AL, Charles Edwards and LaDradeium Simmons, both of Eutaw, AL; a sister-in-law: Eddie Mae (Peter) Brown of Boligee, AL; an aunt: Leanna Gibson; one goddaughter: a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who affectionately referred to him as the Gentle Giant.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.