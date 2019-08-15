|
|
Deacon John L. "Jack" Seymour
December 19, 1924 - August 14, 2019
New Windsor, NY
John "Jack" Seymour, a longtime resident of the Town of New Windsor, entered into rest on August 14, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 94 years young.
The son of the late Napoleon and Bertha (Prochail) Seymour, John was born on December 19, 1924 in Grand Rapids, MI.
John was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during World War II, as a 1st Class Gunner's Mate on the USS Cole from 1942 – 1945. On February 24, 1945 he married the love of his life, Patty, in the Naval Chapel in Charleston, SC.
John was a salesman for Peter A. Frasse & Co. where he traveled five days a week covering the NY/NJ areas selling Steel and Aluminum products. He obtained his Business Degree from Pace University.
John is survived by his loving daughters: Michele, Laurie and Maureen Seymour and Jeannine McCauley, all of New Windsor; his sons, Christopher (Barbara) of Newburgh and Joel (Andrea) of Seattle, WA; his grandchildren: Kristina, Jeffrey, John, Kaetlyn, Christopher, Amanda and Nicholas and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Pat; his son, Brian; son-in-law, Douglas McCauley and his sisters, Mary Lou Walworth and Shirley Seymour.
John was ordained a Permanent Deacon at St. Patrick's Cathedral on May 24, 1986 by Cardinal John J. O'Connor. He proudly and faithfully served as Deacon for the parishes of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Mary's in Newburgh for 33 years. He served on the NW Little League Board of Directors as well as a Coach for many years, Fourth Degree and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council #444; member of the Catholic War Veterans; Past Chaplain of Cronomer Valley Fire Company; Founder of the St. Francis Food Pantry which was later dedicated in his name in April 2016.
A very special thank you goes to Dr. James DiLorenzo and Dr. A. Hadid for their compassionate care for Dad over the years.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
Memorial contributions can be sent to New Windsor Ambulance Corp.; PO Box 4334, New Windsor, NY 12553 or the Deacon Jack Seymour Food Pantry; 145 Benkard Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019