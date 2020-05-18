John L. Smith
February 12, 1931 - May 18, 2020
Swan Lake, NY
John L. Smith of Swan Lake, a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for New York State DOT, died Sunday May 18, 2020. He was 89. John was born February 12, 1931 in Livingston Manor, the son of the late James and Alice Miller Smith.
John was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.
John is survived by three sisters, Doris Roberts and Alice Bose of Livingston Manor; Marie Lumbard of Rocklin, CA; one brother, James Smith of Monticello; his son, Carl Smith and his wife, Jeanne of Swan Lake, four grandchildren, Christopher Smith and wife, Agnes of Liberty, Dominique Smith of Parksville, Daniel Minckler of Jeffersonville, and Erica Minckler of Westmont, IL; six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his sister,
Ethel Hobart and by his brother, Bill Smith.
A private graveside service in Laurel Hill Cemetery White Sulphur Springs will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, to leave an online condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.