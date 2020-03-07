Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
John Lawson Lowrey Obituary
John Lawson Lowrey
January 27, 1962 - March 3, 2020
Liberty, NY - Formerly of Livingston Manor, NY
John Lawson Lowrey was born January 27, 1952, and died March 3, 2020.
He is survived by his only child, Brittany Lawson Lowrey, as well as his two sisters, brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
