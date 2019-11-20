Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
John "Johnny" Lionato


1935 - 2019
John "Johnny" Lionato Obituary
John "Johnny" Lionato
January 20, 1935 - November 15, 2019
Newburgh, NY
The Lionato family is sad to announce the passing of John F. Lionato who, after a long and happy life, passed away in his sleep after an extensive illness. He was 84. John was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, the son of the late Giuseppe and Elisa (Stevens) Lionato.
John was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working on and driving classic cars. He worked as a mechanic all his life at multiple establishments, but worked at Adams Pontiac in Mt. Kisco the longest.
John is survived and will be missed by his wife, Rosemarie; son, John and fiancé, Heather Carty; daughter, Diane MacGregor and husband, Michael; stepchildren: Joanne Levine and husband, Alan, John Iuzzini, and Louis Iuzzini; sister, Caroline Silvestre; grandchildren: Mariella, Grace and Molly Lionato, Tara Bailey Levine, Ashely Morris, Matt Morris, John, Joseph, Rebecca, Leanna, Gina and Anthony Iuzzini; great-grandchildren: Madison Morris, Tyler Morris and Elijah Iuzzini; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his son-in-law, Michael.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
