John M. Dunnigan
August 12, 1990 - April 29, 2020
Henderson, NV, formerly of Wallkill, NY
John M. Dunnigan of Henderson, NV, formerly of Wallkill, NY, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, April 29th 2020. He was born on August 12th, 1990 in Goshen New York.
He graduated Wallkill Senior High School in 2009 and went on to study Drama at SUNY Ulster. John was versatile in his career. His dream was to become a police officer.
John was an avid actor, a talented dancer, and a loving person. He performed in various plays holding leading roles in high school and performing into college. John had style and a charismatic personality. He had great empathy, a pure heart, and could give the warmest hugs.
John was a natural athlete, he was a fast runner and a strong wrestler. He liked UFC, performing arts, and making people laugh. His smile was a bright light to many and his genuine charm allowed him to make friends wherever he went. He chose professions related to law enforcement in hopes one day he would become a police officer.
May he rest in peace dancing amongst the angels.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor H. Dunnigan and his son, Colegan.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Dunnigan, step-mother, Cassandra Dunnigan, his sister, Jessica Johnston and brother-in law, Eric Johnston, his brother, Joseph Dunnigan, step-brother, Paul Bruno, his grandfather, Milt Portnoy, his grandmother, Claire Dunnigan, his niece, Brayleigh, his nephew, Logan, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in John M. Dunnigan's name to a charity of your choice. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.