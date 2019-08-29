|
|
John M. Franklin
July 14, 1939 - August 27, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
John M. Franklin, beloved son, brother and uncle of Campbell Hall, NY formerly the Bronx and Middletown, NY, entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2019. He was 80 years old.
The son of the late Anthony V. Franklin and Margaret (Henry) Franklin, John was born on July 14, 1939 in the Bronx, NY.
John attended St. Peter and Paul grade school and Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He was a retired Fire Marshall with the FDNY in New York City, New York.
John is survived by his sister-in-law: Theresa P. Franklin of Cornwall, NY; his nieces and their husbands: Margaret (Franklin) and Jim Gawryszewski and Patricia (Franklin) and Tim Heinze; his grand-nieces: Maeve, Mairead and Clare and his grand-nephews: Rowan and Liam. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother: Vincent L. Franklin; and his niece: Alannah Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the Queen of Peace Chapel in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY. Interment will follow the Mass in the cemetery. For those attending the services, please be at the cemetery's office by 10 a.m.
Contributions : In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019