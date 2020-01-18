|
John M. Garrett
December 15, 1931 - January 16, 2020
Fair Oaks, NY
John M. Garrett, age 88, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at Orange Regional Medical Center on January 16, 2020.
The son of Margaret O'Shea Garrett and Hugh Garrett, John was born in Manhattan on December 15, 1931.
John moved to Wurtsboro, New York at the age of ten years, where he attended school locally. He continued his education at Monticello High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, and first in his graduating class.
After several brief employments he enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended Officer Candidate School Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He saw overseas duty in Japan and briefly in Korea. He was honorably discharged on June 30, 1954, and was invited to join the NSA, but preferred uniformed service.
In August, 1955 he began employment at Rockland Light & Power, later referred to as Orange & Rockland Utilities, as a meter reader and transferred to the Electric Substation Department in 1959. He was Vice President, LUH1566, IBEW. He worked as a Relay Tech in 1967, progressing to Working Foreman.
John married the former Joyce V. Parenti on August 4, 1963. The couple resided in Middletown, NY for seven years and then moved to Fair Oaks, in the Town of Wallkill.
He entered Management as Electric Substation Superintendent where he remained until retirement in 1980. John took great pleasure in his work and was widely respected. As much as John enjoyed his work, he cherished above all being with his family, and was devoted to God.
After retirement, John volunteered at the Office for the Aging's tax program which is in combination with the AARP and the IRS. He was involved in supervising and training the tax preparers, as well as doing tax preparation himself. It's hard to say who enjoyed the interaction more, the client or John. He was a humble man who was always ready to give a helping hand.
In his leisure time, John and Joyce enjoyed traveling, particularly in Europe and Canada. Together they traveled America and visited most of the states. They also liked to travel to New England, where they spent summers in Cape Cod with family.
John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce. He is also survived by his daughter, Dana Faron and her partner, William J. Hlavacek; sons Matthew Garrett, and Keith Garrett and wife, Jennifer Garrett; grandchildren: Jack R. Garrett, Julia M. Garrett, and Elizabeth Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Garrett, and two nieces: Margaret Degraw and Tracey Reynolds, and several grand-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, John M. Garrett, Jr.; his brother Hugh Garrett and wife Joan; and his nephew Hugh Garrett III.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 2800 NY-17K, Middletown, NY 10941. Father Sean Harlow, O.CARM. will be officiating. Following the Mass, John will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage St., Middletown NY, 10940.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's R.C. Church in Bullville (2800 NY-17K, Middletown, NY 10941).
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020