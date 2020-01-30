|
John M. Gloster "Jack"
February 9, 1955 - December 9, 2019
Scranton, PA - Formerly of Goshen, NY
John M. Gloster "Jack" passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 after a long illness in Scranton, PA, he was 64. Born in Bronx, NY February 9, 1955. John is the son of the late George and Irene Gloster. He was a long time resident of Goshen, NY and Hamden, NY before relocating to Scranton, PA.
Survivors include his children: Jackie Pernice and her husband, Rich of Hamden, NY, Jon Gloster of Drums, PA, Jennifer Howard and her husband, Michael of Bloomville, NY, James Gloster of Oneonta, NY, Katie McGowan of Mahanoy City, PA and Cody McGowan of Mahanoy City, PA; brothers: George Gloster and his wife, Cindy of Middletown, NY, Bill Gloster and his wife, Debbie of Middletown, NY; sister, Ellen Ellefsen and her husband, Ken of Goshen, NY; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.
There was no visitation. A graveside service took place on December 13, 2019 with his family at The Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020