John M. Holland Obituary
John M. Holland
March 30, 1946 - March 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
John M. Holland, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 73 years of age.
The son of the late Raymond and Elsie Clemmer Holland, he was born on March 30, 1946 in Middletown, NY.
John retired as a stationary engineer from the Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown. He was a former bus driver for Mid-City Transit in Middletown and most recently was a bus monitor for the Goshen Central School District.
John was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force and later serving two years in the Army Reserve. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown and formerly served as an Altar Server.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia M. Holland at home in Middletown; his two daughters, Bethany Luz and her husband, Eric of Brick, NJ and Allison Osborn and her husband, Rick of Harpers Ferry, WV; his grandchildren, Eric and Lucas Luz, Kayla Pillar and her husband, Frank, Matthew Pisani and Rachel Osborn; his brother, Wayne Holland and his wife, Lilly of Alexandria, VA; his niece, Aileen Holland; his nephew, Eric Holland and his wife, Kristen; two great nieces, Katie and Natalie. John was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Gerald Holland.
Funeral services will be private. Following cremation, John's cremains will be interred in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY with military honors.
Memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
