John Martin Diuguid
August 5, 1944 - October 22, 2020
Formerly of Monticello, NY
John Martin Diuguid, retired lawyer and former mayor of Monticello, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in New Windsor, NY at the age of 76. Born in Queens, John was raised in Sullivan County, NY and lived most of his life there. After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, he co-managed and operated the Yellow Cab Company in Monticello, owned by his mother, Maye Brown Diuguid. John later moved into a fulfilling career as a law clerk, lawyer, judge, and mayor for the Village of Monticello.
John is remembered for his passion for sports, baseball above all. A lifelong fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, he enjoyed watching New York teams play games on television, following statistics, and sharing trivia. He also possessed a sense of humor, which was at turns sharp, cantankerous, and warm. Though he had no musical talent himself, he was an enamored fan of doo-wop, R&B, jazz, and blues music by artists like Marcia Ball, Delbert McClinton, and Carolyn Wonderland.
John and his brother Dennis reflected on their lives in the Catskills in an audio interview for StoryCorps in 2018, which can be found online at https://archive.storycorps.org/interviews/john-and-dennis-diuguid-discuss-the-borscht-belt-with-marvin-rappaport/
.
John is survived by his three sons: Bradley, Taylor, and Randall; his grandchildren: Jeremy, Julie, and Amelia; his brother, Dennis, and sister-in-law, Pat; his nephew, Todd; and his nieces, Allison and Samantha.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
