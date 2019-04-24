|
John 'Jack' (Joe's Pizza & Deli) Matikiewicz
February 3, 1939 - April 21, 2019
Town of Montgomery, NY
John 'Jack' Matikiewicz entered into rest at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with his family by his side, secondary to heart failure, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 80 years old.
The son of the late Leona and William C. Matikiewicz, he was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania in Luzerne County.
Jack graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was a well-loved and respected teacher, who retired from Valley Central Schools after 34 years of teaching social studies. Jack opened Joe's Pizza, now Joe's Pizza and Deli in the Town of Newburgh, in 1965. He was one of the first board members and a loan officer of the Valley Central Credit Union. An avid golfer, Jack was a longtime member of Osiris Country Club in Walden, NY.
Jack's customers developed a lifelong friendship with him through his storytelling, jokes, and good-natured conversation. He always knew how to brighten a room and put a smile on everyone's face, especially when he passed out bubble gum to the kids at Joe's Pizza and Deli. Fishing was his favorite pastime as he spent countless early morning and late evening hours of his retirement on his dock or in his boat at his family's cottage on North Lake in Sweet Valley, PA. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family whether it was at a Penn State football game or on the couch watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Jack is survived by his wife, Bridget; son, William J. Matikiewicz, MD of Walden, NY; son, John E. Matikiewicz of Wallkill, NY and grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew; daughter, Jacqueline and her husband, David Iorlano of Wallkill, NY and grandchildren, Mark, Jillian, and Jessica; son, Micheal J. Matikiewicz of Newburgh, NY and granddaughter, Mackenzie; sister, Lorraine Bielenda; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 2-6 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at Our Lady of the Lake, Newburgh, with burial following in Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations on John's behalf may be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesny.org; at ; or a . To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019