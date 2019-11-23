|
|
John Mazza
November 20, 1935 - October 17, 2019
Marlboro, NY
John Mazza, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a longtime resident of Marlboro, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida surrounded by his family. John was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 20, 1935.
John was extremely patriotic, volunteering for the U.S. Army the month he was of legal age. He served sixteen months in Korea and the rest of his tour of duty in Alabama setting up a helicopter training school preparing crews that would eventually participate in the Vietnam War. He never missed voting in any election.
John was a Licensed Master Plumber, a well-known and highly respected member of Plumbers Local Union #1. He was involved in building such famous buildings as the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Renaissance Center in Detroit and renovating the Immigration Center at Ellis Island.
John could fix anything and everything; he tirelessly helped his family keep everything working. Even though he drove back and forth to Manhattan every day, he still managed to attend every event, sport and ceremony any member of his family was involved with.
John and his wife Marylin were avid travelers. They visited all seven continents and all 50 of the United States. Their RV was the love of their life. For three months every winter, and six weeks every summer, they crisscrossed Canada, the United States, Mexico and all of Central America. However, their favorite trips were with their "beastly" grandsons: John, Jack and Jim and later their grandson, Steven. Photography was a natural addition to their travels. His wife, Marylin, documented all of their travels (as well as their family activities) with her camera and memorabilia. He leaves behind a library of photo albums to be enjoyed by all generations now and to come.
John was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Catalanotto) and Alphonso Mazza; his daughter, Donna; his brother, Raymond; sister-in-law, Fran, and brothers-in-law, Rudy Moccia, and John Catterson.
Surviving are his wife, Marylin Mazza of Marlboro; his children: John, Jr. and his wife, Toots of Marlboro, Linda Hoyt and her husband, Pete of Monument, CO, Steven Mazza and his wife, Grace of Marlboro, NY and Marylin "Whiz" Mazza of Scottsdale, AZ; his grandsons: John III and his wife, Kaitlyn of Newburgh, NY, Jacob "Jack" Mazza and his wife, Kimberly of Clintondale, NY, James Mazza and his wife, Nicole of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Steven, Jr. of Marlboro; his great-grandsons: John IV and Maxwell; his sister, Angelina Moccia, of Venice, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be private, with services in New York in the late spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019