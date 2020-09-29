John McKinlay Boyd, Jr.
November 26, 1953 - September 24, 2020
Liberty, NY
Our beloved brother, John McKinlay Boyd, Jr. ascended to his real and limitless life on September 24, 2020. His adult body often paid the price for his belief that he had the flexibility and athleticism of a teen, but now the youth, brightness, and grace that eluded him in recent years are restored to him in the everlasting life.
Born on November 26, 1953, John grew up as the third of five children and only son of John M. (Sr.) and Jean H. Boyd on Dwyer Avenue in Liberty. John enjoyed ice-skating, skiing, sledding, camping, swimming, biking, and vacations along the coast and Canada with his family. In later years, visits to and from his sisters and niece were highlights for him.
John was a gentle soul who was always full of questions and had an uncanny memory. He never forgot a date of a family birthday or events that marked his childhood. He always prevailed when playing memory card games and was active in Special Olympics
, winning medals in skiing, bowling, and other sports. John loved to scavenge and often went to great lengths to save and protect items that were uniquely valuable to him. In his youth, he would joyfully share melodious ditties he composed on-the-spot about his adventures. He was especially agile and athletic in his younger days, walking and biking for long distances. John liked reading the paper about global weather phenomena and local news. He kept up with church happenings in the Liberty First Presbyterian Church newsletter and loved attending church services whenever he was able. The family is forever grateful for the kindness that was shown him there.
It's hard to imagine that at 6'4" he could become invisible, but to family and caregivers' frustration, he could and would often disappear at will, and remain so until he would reappear at the time of his choosing. John answered to his own drummer and taught us all so much that could be taught by no other.
It is a comfort to know that John is in the loving arms of our parents, John M. (Sr.) and Jean H. Boyd; a beloved aunt, Isabel K. Boyd, whom we all called "Aunty Bo;" and brother-in-law, Irving Dermer. John is survived by his sisters, Lindsay Jane Boyd Rowe (James), Sarabeth Dermer, Darcie Boyd-Smith (Michael), and Marion Royce Morrison (David Livingston); nieces and nephews, Laura Rowe Bailey (Jeff), Thomas Rowe (Laura Perotti), Shawna Dermer, Benjamin Dermer (Callie Earles), Robert Dermer (Penny), and Emily Jean Morrison; great niece, Jean Bailey; great nephew, Aiden Bailey; life-long friend, Richard Ziss; and special friends Hazel and Danny Yaun. John had a wonderful extended family of caregivers and friends at his ARC home and programs.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service at the family plot at Rockridge Memorial Cemetery in Monticello will take place at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics
, 1207 Route 9, Suite 1C, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (www.specialolympics-ny.org/regions/hudson-valley
) or Sullivan County ARC at 162 East Broadway, Monticello, New York 12701 (https://www.arcsullivanorange.org/
).
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com