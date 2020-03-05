|
John Michael Burlingame
March 27, 1971 - March 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John Michael Burlingame, beloved son and Baby brother, entered into rest at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. John was born on March 27, 1971 in Newburgh, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Nancy Burlingame, and his niece, Meghan Ann Waite.
He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1990 and went on to attend Orange County Community College where he studied Sports Medicine. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, and enjoyed to watch NASCAR races. In his spare time, he loved attending games, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. For those who knew John you know he had a large heart and made a lasting impression on anyone he came in contact with. John always enjoyed a good time, loved a good joke, and had a laugh that would light up a room. Being the youngest of nine siblings he is greatly loved by his older sisters and brother, and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his sisters and brother; Tammy Decker, Terry and Brian Cheyne, Nancy and Michael Waite Sr., Victoria and Edward Smith, Barbara and Raymond Gonzales, Donna McClure, Stephanie Burlingame, and Harold and Cheryl Burlingame; nieces and nephews; Michael and Tammy Decker, Reana and Daniel Signor, Laura and Brian Patterson, Mark and Becky Decker, Raymond and Elisa Gonzales III, Michael and Desiree Waite Jr, Morghan Smith, Nickalos Waite and April Hunt, Kimberly Cheyne and Shane Wild, Ashlee and Daniel Belfi, Kimberly Smith and Eddie Sanchez, Brittany Brown, Harold Burlingame III, and Kayla Burlingame; great-nieces and nephews; Aleeciah and Mason Decker, Doña Jae, Aaralyn and Hudson Signor, Ty and Nickolas Patterson, Raymond, David and Eli Gonzales, Eliana Decker, Michael Spoto, Daniel Belfi Jr, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at the funeral home, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, Route 9W, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in John's name. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020