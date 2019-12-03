Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hurleyville Fire Department
166 Main Street
Hurleyville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Williams III


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael Williams III Obituary
John Michael Williams, III
April 20, 1980 - November 30, 2019
Schenectady, NY
John Michael Williams, III ("Jamaica, JM, John Michaels"), 39 of Schenectady, NY, passed away on November 30, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Hurleyville Fire Department, 166 Main Street, Hurleyville NY 12747, on Friday, December 6th from 3:00 - 7:00.
John was born in Harris Hospital to Kathy Weigand Rogers on April 20, 1980. A 1998 graduate of Fallsburg High School. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, playing tennis, watching his teams the Yankees and Jets, and very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had an extensive sneaker (Nike) collection, at least a pair for every day of the month. He was known for having a great sense of style, and even better sense of humor; he was the life of the party. John was very loved by many.
John is survived by his mother, Kathy Rogers of TN; grandmother, Elizabeth Weigand; siblings: Tonya Weigand Ramos (Matt) of Schenectady, NY, Amy Weigand Whidbee (Anthony) of Monticello, NY; nieces and nephews: Sayvon Whidbee, Tashia Whidbee, Noelle Ramos and Christian Ramos. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends who loved him like family.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, 40 West 57th Street, Suite 1440 New York, NY 10019. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -