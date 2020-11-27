1/1
John Molloy
1936 - 2020
February 13, 1936 - November 24, 2020
New Paltz, NY
John Molloy, age 84 of New Paltz, NY, passed away on November 24th, 2020. The son of the late John and Celia Molloy, he was born on February 13th, 1936 in Bronx, NY.
John worked in the beverage industry for over 50 years, retired from Manhattan Beer as their top Salesman. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army. He joked that he could never talk about his time during the war, as it was classified. John was a long time member of the New Paltz Elks Lodge #2568 and Brannen-van den Berg VFW Post 8645. John was an avid reader and self proclaimed film and food critic. John loved his family, especially his daughters and granddaughters, whom he loved to spoil. He will be dearly missed.
John is preceded in death by his beautiful and devoted wife, Lorraine and his brothers, Richard and Desmond.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Gina Matthews, Denise Vestuti and husband, Gary; sister, Maureen Molloy; granddaughters, Celia Holmes and Rachel Matthews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz with Father Salvatore Corado officiating.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

