John N. Decker
March 24, 1948 - March 31, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
John N. Decker, 72, of Glen Spey, NY passed away March 31, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. He fought a long and courageous battle with heart disease and succumbed with Covid-19. He was born on March 24, 1948 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Roy and Hilda Morgan Decker. John was raised by his loving grandparents, John and Mary Decker.
He worked at C & D Battery Inc. in Huguenot until the company moved production out of the country. He later worked for NAPA Auto Parts in Port Jervis until his retirement. He was an avid Yankees Fan.
John married his loving wife Donna L. Corwin on April 5, 1975, who survives at home; he is also survived by his sons, John N. Decker and his companion, Christy Flynn and her daughter; Timmy Christine and and his son; Timothy R. Decker at home; his sister-in-law, Doreen Space and her husband, Russell of Huguenot; his brothers-in-laws, William R. Corwin and his wife, Marcia of Milan, TN and Rodney Corwin of Port Jervis; his nieces and nephews, Sara and Matthew Haynes, Gerald and Jacalyn Space, Peter and Heidi Minges, Andrew and Charlee Mingus; and his very close friends, John and Michelle Martucci of Glen Spey.
John was pre-deceased by his daughter, Erin Decker and his son, Adam W. Decker.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to John's family and friends services will be private at this time. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Donna and her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Seth Hurwitz and the 3rd floor staff at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis. Donna would be eternally grateful to hear from her family and friends by sending a condolence or a simple card to: Donna Decker, PO Box 244, Glen Spey, NY 12737.
"Fish on John, fish on, fish with your loving late son, Adam." Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. MNain St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020