John O'Brien
October 14, 1932 - January 13, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
John "Uncle Johnny" O'Brien went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
John was born on October 14, 1932 in Manhattan, NY, the son of Thomas and Anna McLaughlin O'Brien.
He retired as a doorman for the Barbizon Plaza Hotel in Manhattan after many years of dedicated service. John graduated from Iona College earning his BA in marketing. After moving to Port Jervis from Manhattan he became a communicant of St.Mary's R.C.Church.
A family statement read, "Those who knew John, knew him as "Uncle Johnny" and knew he lived a simple life. A good day for Uncle Johnny was one spent going shopping at Walmart and being able to stop in to see his friends at the Salvation Army: 'SALLYS'." Uncle Johnny lived strongly by the motto that, "it's nice to be nice."
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Thomas "TJ" O'Brien and his wife Cathy of Sparrowbush, NY, Rosemary Conklin and her husband John of Sparrowbush, Denise O'Brien of Matamoras, PA, and John Iurilli of Middletown, NY.
John was pre-deceased by his brothers, William and Martin O'Brien, and his sister Anna Iurilli Rhinesmith.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 16th, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
John's family would like to thank those who treated John by his motto and especially to the Salvation Army of Port Jervis and the Hospice West Team of Orange County and Hospice Volunteers, Greg and Chris. Memorial contributions may be made the Port Jervis Salvation Army, 99 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020