|
|
John O. Little, Sr.
September 30, 1932 - October 22, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
John O. Little, Sr., age 87 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 22, 2019 in Middletown, NY. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Lafayette, NJ, the son of William and Eva Campbell Little.
John retired as a foreman for the Town of Greenville Highway Department after many years of dedicated service. John married Shirley Cosh Little and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley at home; his two sons, Tom Little and his wife, Charlene of South Carolina and Herb Little of Tennessee; his daughter, Renee Little of Port Jervis; his sister, Connie O'Dell and her husband, Sam of Vernon, NJ; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Little of Milford, PA; his beloved grandchildren: Sara and her husband, Brandon, John III and his wife, Rose, Justin and his fiancée, Kristin, Jordan and his wife,Jules, James and his fiancée, Jaimie, Jennifer, Matt, Nick; his great-grandson, Colin; and his sister-in-law, Rose Stevens of Greenville; several nieces and nephews. John was pre-deceased by his son, "The Lion Tamer", John O. Little, Jr.; his brothers, Jim and Herb Little and his sisters: Charlotte, Dora, Frances, Alberta and his step-father, Sidney Hodges. John was an avid bowler. He bowled with the "Thursday Night" Mens League at Minisink Lanes for many years. John was a former coach for the Indians with the Port Jervis Little League and a referee for Pop Warner, Junior Varsity and High School Football. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting with his sons. John was an avid golfer, and after his retirement he enjoyed working his "Dream Job" at the Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hamburg, NJ.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to Noon, Monday, October 28, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Eastern Div., 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019